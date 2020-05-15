Gyms can open Monday but you might not be able to go. Here are the new rules

Published: May 15, 2020, 6:08 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 6:54 am

HOUSTON – Monday’s reopening is the start of something new for most gyms and your workout experience will be different than in the past.

Almost all gyms said they’ll have equipment spaced out or every other machine powered off so they cannot be used in close distance to other members.

Plus, they're promising to clean workout stations more.

We got information from a few local gyms about what members should expect and have the state’s criteria to open.

State protocol

The state requires gyms to cap attendance at 25% capacity just like other businesses that are currently open.

They asked for employees to get temperature checks and stay home when they feel sick.

Showers and locker rooms must remain closed during the first phase but restrooms will be open.

Customers must wear gloves that cover their whole hands and fingers.

Lifetime Fitness

Gyms like Lifetime Fitness are asking members to make reservations for classes now.

They also require reservations for the child center, according to this email sent to members.

At 24 Hour Fitness, they’re no longer open for 24 hours. They’re closing overnight for cleaning.

Also, members used to scan their fingerprint to check-in with the front desk.

Now, they asked members to download their app for check-in. You can also reserve workouts through the app since there’s only a limited number of people allowed inside.

YMCA

They do not plan to open yet.

The YMCA says they planned a phased approach to reopen starting June 1 at a few locations. They’ll release which Houston locations will open on Monday but don’t plan to go there just yet.

