Haley’s Health Inbox: How do I know what antibody testing places are approved?

HOUSTON – KPRC Channel 2′s health reporter Haley Hernandez has been answering some of your emailed questions regarding the impact of COVID-19 here in the Houston area.

We are answering a few of the top questions each day. You can scroll down and read questions and answers from previous days.

How do I know what antibody testing places are approved?

As of this week, there are 150 antibody tests on the market without having faced government review. The FDA has only approved a handful of companies to do antibody testing. Most of the testing you see in Houston that are run through diagnostic testing centers are approved.

Does a business that has been closed for weeks and now reopening need to be cleaned?

Here’s what the CDC says about this: If your workplace, school, or business has been unoccupied for 7 days or more, it will only need your normal routine cleaning to reopen the area. This is because the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been shown to survive on surfaces longer than this time.

What are the health guidelines for restaurants now that some of them are open?

In part, the guidelines include: Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people who are not in your party. If social distancing is not possible, you should try other measures like wearing a face covering while not seated at the table, maintain hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness and sanitation.

Where can I find a COVID-19 testing site?

This week more options for coronavirus testing opened up all across the Houston area. From mobile testing to stop and go testing, there are new options for testing. Check here for the latest testing locations.