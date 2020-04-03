Matagorda County orders mandatory shelter-in-place to reduce spread of coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald ordered a mandatory shelter-in-place for residents Thursday. The order took effect Thursday afternoon and will remain in effect until further notice.

This order falls in line with neighboring counties Stay Home, Work Safe order as the number of coronavirus cases grows throughout the Greater Houston area. Matagorda County reports 35 total positive coronavirus cases.

The order promotes social distancing as a way to reduce the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 is easily transmitted through person to person, contact, especially in group settings, the county wrote in the official order.

Matagorda County said the county is working to protect public and private health care providers, who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers worry an influx of coronavirus patients would overwhelm the healthcare system.

“Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, this order requires all individuals anywhere in Matagrodo County to shelter-in-place -- that is, stay at home," the county wrote.

Essential businesses and government services are permitted under the shelter-in-place order. This order replaces the voluntary shelter-in-place and mandatory curfew order issued on March 30.