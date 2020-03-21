15 images that show how coronavirus impacted Texas in the last week

In Texas, more than 200 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and five people have died. That’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Texas Tribune reports that’s a 30% increase over the 161 cases reported Thursday and an 123% increase from the 95 cases reported Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of the images that tell the story of coronavirus in Texas in the last week.

Full Screen 1 / 15 A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston. People were lined up in their cars in a line that stretched over two miles to be tested in the drive-thru testing for coronavirus. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

