54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

54ºF

Health

15 images that show how coronavirus impacted Texas in the last week

Tags: coronavirus, galleries, photo galleries
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) (Copyright 2020)

In Texas, more than 200 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and five people have died. That’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Texas Tribune reports that’s a 30% increase over the 161 cases reported Thursday and an 123% increase from the 95 cases reported Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of the images that tell the story of coronavirus in Texas in the last week.

More coronavirus coverage

LOCAL: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog

TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties the Houston area

TEXAS MAPPED: An interactive map of cases by county across Texas

THE WORLD: See a Johns Hopkins interactive map that shows how coronavirus has spread through the world

U.S. CASES: 75 million Americans told to stay home as there are now 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in US

QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Here are answers to 48 of your most pressing coronavirus questions

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.