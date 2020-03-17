Drive-thru coronavirus testing now done at Houston private family clinic

HOUSTON – Drive-thru coronavirus testing centers are opening up across Texas as cities work to make it easier for residents who are at risk to get tested for the virus.

A local and private clinic called My Family Doctor has opened a drive-thru center along Hillcroft Avenue near the Southwest Freeway.

The clinic said with current testing shortages, they can only give it those who are the highest at risk. The clinic seems to be working with people’s insurance, but patients that are uninsured can pay $150 for the test.

The test is a nasal swab. Results are supposed to come back within four to five days. The results do not need to be confirmed by CDC any longer.

Gov. Greg Abbott also announced major testing corporations like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics will join efforts for coronavirus testing. This move will help drive testing capability numbers into the thousands.

“Texas public health labs have the capacity to test 273 people per day currently,” Abbott said.

The drive-thru approach for coronavirus testing has been implemented in other states.

Mayor Turner revealed the City of Houston is also working on planning and logistics for a drive-thru facility.

The facility will be extremely secured and involve law enforcement to avoid potential traffic jams, Turner said. He also said, like in other cities, the drive-thru testing facility will require a doctor’s note.