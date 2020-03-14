Drive-thru coronavirus testing could open in Houston as early as next week

HOUSTON – Drive-thru coronavirus testing could be available in Houston as early as next week, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

"Today in San Antonio, perhaps as early as next week in Houston, Dallas and Austin will be the drive-thru, and after that, additional stand up facilities,” said Abbott during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Abbott also announced major testing corporations like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics will join efforts for coronavirus testing next week. This move will help drive testing capability numbers into the thousands.

“Texas public health labs have the capacity to test 273 people per day currently,” Abbott said.

The drive-thru approach for coronavirus testing has been implemented in other states.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed they are working on planning and logistics for a drive-thru facility.

The facility will be extremely secured and involve law enforcement to avoid potential traffic jams, Turner said. He also said, like in other cities, the drive-thru testing facility will require a doctor’s note.