Slime, roaches and unsafe food: Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.

El Muelle Seafood

6705 Airline Drive

Violation: Inspectors discovered 10 or more live cockroaches in the kitchen near the dish-washing area. Inspectors ordered pest control to be called immediately.

James Coney Island

5745 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors found chicken breasts, mac-and-cheese, chopped tomatoes and feta cheese all stored above the required temperature limit of 41 degrees. Foods were found at 57 degrees. Those items were ordered to be thrown away.

Elsys Restaurant

11202 Airline

Violation: Black and brown slime found in the ice machine. Inspectors wrote, “Ice machine not maintained and cleaned as often as needed to prevent accumulation of mold/mildew/algae/biofilm/slimy substances.”