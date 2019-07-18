What you should know about Houston Brunch Fest 2019

HOUSTON - Houstonians love a nice boozy weekend brunch.

While Houston has a myriad of brunch menus all around town, the Houston Brunch Fest on Saturday will bring over 20 brunch restaurants and chefs to Isle Rum Bar downtown.

There will be loads of brunch favorites, including pancakes, chicken and waffles and eggs Benedict. The festival will also be serving mimosas, bloody marys, beer and wine all day long.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25 and provide entry and entertainment. Food will cost extra. VIP tickets are $49 and include unlimited mimosas, access to a VIP food area/tent and three food tickets for any restaurant, which must be used between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Silent Party World will present silent cooking demonstrations in the Houston Hampton’s VIP lounge with Chef Jacklyn, from The Brunch Co.

Sleep in and start celebrating your weekend at the Houston Brunch Fest.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.