What you need to know about Houston Food Fest

HOUSTON - Foodies unite!
The Houston Food Fest will bring dozens of different food vendors from our area and across Texas to the Bayou City.
Here's what you need to know:
Food Vendors
While there will be over 70 vendors at the event, some of the vendors include:
Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
Foreign Policy Food Truck
Kono Pizza
Dumpling Haus
Sauced Up Wings
Golden Krust Caribbean
Tila’s Taco Truck
Smoked and ready
Boogies Chicago Style BBQ
B&B Concessions
Fox Den 3D Grill
T&T Cajun Eats
Abu Omar Halal
Snack N Around
Cousins Maine Lobster
Gelu Italian Ice
Pats Wings on Wheels
Whats Crackalackin
Bahama Bucks
Oh Crepe!
Mi Patio Cafe and Grill
Paulas Pies
Waffle Station
Planet Churro
Welas Kitchen
Pop Fancy Pops
American Lobster
So Veganly
Krave Funnel Cakes
SMILES AND GREAT TIMES ARE FREQUENT AT THE HOUSTON FOOD FEST!! GET YOUR DISCOUNTED TICKETS TODAY and MAKE PLANS TO BE AT THE 2019 HOUSTON FOOD FEST JUNE 15TH. PLENTY VENDORS FROM HOUSTON AND SURROUNDING CITIES WILL BE PRESENT!!! DON'T MISS THIS EVENT PURCHASE YOUR TICKET TODAY www.Houstonfoodfest.com
Beyond the Food
Along with an awesome live music line-up playing all day long, there are plenty of other vendors. The event is also kid-friendly and will have plenty of activities for all children.
The music line-up includes:
Motion Hotel
Leslie Lugo Band
Keyun and the Zydeco Masters
Junit Band
Other vendors include:
Henna Tattoos
Airbrush Tattoos
Bonita Fashion
Success Rice
Power home remodeling
Top Golf
CutCo
Green Mountain
Reliant Energy
AT&T
Tickets
The pre-sale general admission ticket is $5, and the regular price general admission ticket is $10. Children 8 and under get in for free.
Parking
There is available garage parking in the area. The lot is located next to the METRORail, or you can also use ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.
THE 2019 HOUSTON FOOD FEST IS THIS SATURDAY!!!! YOU KNOW YOU ARE READY TO HAVE SOME FUN. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW BECAUSE THEY ARE A LITTLE MORE AT THE DOOR. GET READY TO PARTY WITH FOOD VENDORS FROM HOUSTON AND SURROUNDING AREAS!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR TICKETS www.houstonfoodfest.com
For more information, visit http://houstonfoodfest.com/.
