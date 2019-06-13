What you need to know about Houston Food Fest

HOUSTON - Foodies unite!

The Houston Food Fest will bring dozens of different food vendors from our area and across Texas to the Bayou City.

Here's what you need to know:

Food Vendors

While there will be over 70 vendors at the event, some of the vendors include:

Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill

Foreign Policy Food Truck

Kono Pizza

Dumpling Haus

Sauced Up Wings

Golden Krust Caribbean

Tila’s Taco Truck

Smoked and ready

Boogies Chicago Style BBQ

B&B Concessions

Fox Den 3D Grill

T&T Cajun Eats

Abu Omar Halal

Snack N Around

Cousins Maine Lobster

Gelu Italian Ice

Pats Wings on Wheels

Whats Crackalackin

Bahama Bucks

Oh Crepe!

Mi Patio Cafe and Grill

Paulas Pies

Waffle Station

Planet Churro

Welas Kitchen

Pop Fancy Pops

American Lobster

So Veganly

Krave Funnel Cakes

Beyond the Food

Along with an awesome live music line-up playing all day long, there are plenty of other vendors. The event is also kid-friendly and will have plenty of activities for all children.

The music line-up includes:

Motion Hotel

Leslie Lugo Band

Keyun and the Zydeco Masters

Junit Band

Other vendors include:

Henna Tattoos

Airbrush Tattoos

Bonita Fashion

Success Rice

Power home remodeling

Top Golf

CutCo

Green Mountain

Reliant Energy

AT&T

Tickets

The pre-sale general admission ticket is $5, and the regular price general admission ticket is $10. Children 8 and under get in for free.

Parking

There is available garage parking in the area. The lot is located next to the METRORail, or you can also use ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

For more information, visit http://houstonfoodfest.com/.

