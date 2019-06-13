Food

What you need to know about Houston Food Fest

By Bess Krasoff

HOUSTON - Foodies unite!

The Houston Food Fest will bring dozens of different food vendors from our area and across Texas to the Bayou City.

Here's what you need to know:

Food Vendors

While there will be over 70 vendors at the event, some of the vendors include:

Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
Foreign Policy Food Truck
Kono Pizza
Dumpling Haus
Sauced Up Wings
Golden Krust Caribbean 
Tila’s Taco Truck
Smoked and ready
Boogies Chicago Style BBQ
B&B Concessions
Fox Den 3D Grill
T&T Cajun Eats
Abu Omar Halal 
Snack N Around
Cousins Maine Lobster
Gelu Italian Ice
Pats Wings on Wheels
Whats Crackalackin 
Bahama Bucks
Oh Crepe!
Mi Patio Cafe and Grill
Paulas Pies
Waffle Station 
Planet Churro 
Welas Kitchen
Pop Fancy Pops
American Lobster 
So Veganly
Krave Funnel Cakes

Beyond the Food

Along with an awesome live music line-up playing all day long, there are plenty of other vendors. The event is also kid-friendly and will have plenty of activities for all children. 

The music line-up includes: 

Motion Hotel
Leslie Lugo Band
Keyun and the Zydeco Masters
Junit Band

Other vendors include:

Henna Tattoos
Airbrush Tattoos
Bonita Fashion
Success Rice
Power home remodeling
Top Golf 
CutCo
Green Mountain
Reliant Energy
AT&T

Tickets

The pre-sale general admission ticket is $5, and the regular price general admission ticket is $10. Children 8 and under get in for free. 

Parking

There is available garage parking in the area. The lot is located next to the METRORail, or you can also use ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft. 

For more information, visit http://houstonfoodfest.com/.

