Strange things afoot at the Circle-K: Stores announce delivery services across Houston area

Circle K/AP Graphics Bank

HOUSTON - Circle K announced Tuesday that it now offers delivery service across the Houston area via its partnership with Texas-based on-demand delivery company, Favor.

Houstonians can now get their favorite Circle K items, including beer, snack foods and more, delivered to their door in under an hour via Favor, with no order minimum, according to a news release from the company.

“We are excited to partner with Favor and to see our Circle K stores in the metro Houston area venture into home delivery,” said Paul Rodriguez, Vice President of Circle K Texas.

Customers can get beer and other items from Circle K delivered by searching for “Circle K 21+” in the Favor App or online at favordelivery.com. For a limited time only, new Favor users will receive free deliveries for the first 30 days ($3 delivery fee after the limited-time offer). Visit favordelivery.com/promos for more details.

Circle K 21+ delivery is available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Lumberton, and the Houston, Sugar Land, Baytown area, Spring, The Woodlands, Conroe, Lake Houston area, the Bay area, Friendswood, Pearland, Bellaire, Sugar Land, Richmond, Rosenburg, Katy, Jersey Village, Cypress and Tomball.



