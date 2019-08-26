Ice cream sandwiches, anyone? Gooey's opens unique ice cream shop in Cypress

Gooey's Ice Cream Sandwich - Facebook

CYPRESS, Texas - Gooey's is bringing its uniqueness to the ice cream scene with its customized ice cream sandwiches.

What can guests expect?

The ice cream parlor's menu features ice cream sandwiched between cookies, brownies, Rice Krispie treats, donuts or waffles, rolled into your choice of toppings.

If you're not in the mood for an ice cream sandwich, its menu also offers milkshakes and cookies.

Where is it located?

Gooey's is located at 25626 Northwest Freeway, Suite 500.

