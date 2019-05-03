Good Taste

Top 12 tacos in Houston

By Tanji Patton

La Calle Tacos

Here are the Top 12 taco spots in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

PHOTOS: Top 12 tacos in Houston

KPRC 1 of 12
PHOTOS: Top 12 tacos in Houston

Listed in alphabetical order:

  1. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
    10115 Louetta Road Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070
    281-205-1240
    The vibe in this place alone makes you want to linger, but Ambriza will ruin you for excellent tacos and killer margaritas.
     
  2. Bigotes Street Tacos
    24900 Kuykendahl Rd., Tomball, Texas
    832-534-1937
    The folks at Bigotes Street Tacos are excited to share the flavors of "Authentic Mexican Street Cuisine," and they are doing a fine job of this.
     
  3. Caffé di Fiore
    10110 Woodlands Pkwy, The Woodlands, Texas
    281-298-8091
    Owners Lucy and Arturo Calderon are passionate about their cuisine and love to educate the guests about their menu inspired from different Mexican regions. Their tacos rank amongst the best and the rest of their dishes leave something to write home about.
     
  4. Eight Row Flint
    1039 Yale St, Houston Heights, Texas
    832-767-4002
    Eight Row Flint has you covered for a late lunch, happy hour or early dinner with $3 tacos Monday-Friday from 2-6 pm. 
     
  5. El Tiempo Cantina
    8 Locations
    346-867-1619
    If you are partial to Tex Mex, you must go to El Tiempo Cantina and try the “Cantina Carnitas Tacos”, they pair perfectly with a frosty lime margarita!
     
  6. Habanera & the Guero
    9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, Texas
    832-547-1240
    Go for the Pork Belly Tacos! They toss the pork belly in a house made BBQ sauce and top the delicious bits with a tangy guacamole and fine sliced habanero peppers.  The tacos are served with refried black beans and white rice with potato & cilantro.
     
  7. La Calle Tacos
    909 Franklin St, Houston, Texas
    (832) 735-8226
    Located in Houston’s downtown, La Calle Tacos are not be missed, so be sure to put them on your list!
     
  8. La Cocina de Roberto
    3126 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, Texas
    (832) 299-6706
    At this family owned & operated hot spot, you will find Mexican and Central American dishes made with quality ingredients and a whole lot of love. 
     
  9. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
    2704 Navigation Blvd
    Houston, Texas
    (713) 228-1175
    There’s only one Ninfa’s to know and that’s The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation in Houston, known as the birthplace of the fajita! Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into her handmade flour tortillas many moons ago. Over forty years later, her delicious creations live on through Executive Chef Alex Padilla, who has his own unique family tie to this beloved haven for Tex Mex.
     
  10. Rollin' Local
    (832) 478-2049
    Wanting to keep it light and healthy, without losing all the flavor?  Track the location of this “Farm to Street” food truck on their social media pages to see where they are at for the day.  Owner Michelle and Kristi work together daily following their mutual passion for health, fitness and culinary creations.  In the photo- veggie hummus tacos on homemade gluten free tortillas 
     
  11. Tacodeli
    1902 Washington Ave D
    Houston, TX 77007
    713-357-7770
    Be sure to try their Lomito Adobado made with adobo-marinated pork and topped with their sweet onion habanero escabeche.
     
  12. Taqueria Del Sol
    8114 Park Pl. Blvd., Houston, Texas
    (713) 644-0535
    This southside gem has been serving Houston for over 33 years, and they consistently nail each dish with quality ingredients.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.