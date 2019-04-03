Top 12 Houston-area BBQ spots

Here are the Top 12 BBQ spots in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.
Listed in alphabetical order:
- Blood Bros. BBQ
5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
713-664-7776
It's all about the love at Blood Bros. BBQ and you can taste the love in every bite. Traditional Texas BBQ and a melting pot of culturally diverse flavors come together in perfect harmony. Whatever you do, don't leave without trying the brisket fried rice.
- Buck's Barbeque Co.
2024 Rusk Street Houston, Texas
713-234-0049
You can find pit master Jim Buchanan smoking his traditional Texas barbecue at Lucky's Lodge every Tuesday through Sunday.
- Central Texas Style BBQ
4110 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
281-485-9626
A mom and daughter have been tending the pit since 1969. They are known for their scrumptious smoked meats and clever classics like Eddie's Grilled Cheese Brisket Sandwich, a Texas toast grilled cheese stuffed with tender smoked brisket.
- Corkscrew BBQ
26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
832-592-1184
Nichole and Will Buckman have mastered the art of excellent BBQ, so do yourself a favor and make the trek to see them if you haven't already. They typically sell out every Tuesday-Thursday between 4-4:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday between 3-4 p.m., so be sure to follow them on social media for up to date information.
- Feges BBQ
3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046
832-409-6118
Moroccan spiced carrots, elote corn salad, and braised collard greens pair nicely with their high-quality tender smoked meat options.
- Gatlin's BBQ
3510 Ella Blvd bldg C Ste A, Houston, Texas
713-869-4227
A family-owned operation where you can always count on quality and consistency.
- Harlem Road Texas BBQ
9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407
832-278-2101
Chef Ara Malekian has a signature house-made sauce infused with Armenian coffee that is the perfect complement to his smoked meats.
- Killen's Barbecue
3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
281-485-2272
From the behemoth beef ribs to the pork belly burnt ends, everything at Killen's is exceptional.
- Pinkerton's Barbecue
1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
713-802-2000
Go for the pork ribs. Tthe meat is so tender, it slides right off the bone and no sauce needed for those babies.
- The Pit Room
1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
281-888-1929
Located in the Montrose area, The Pit Room is a win for excellent BBQ. The brisket is melt-in-your-mouth delicious and the peppery bark delivers the perfect contrast to the silky bits of fat.
- Reveille Barbecue Co.
37421 FM 1774, Magnolia, TX 77355
281-857-4338
Here's another spot taking BBQ to the next level with creative offerings like pulled lamb on naan drizzled with a blueberry mint hot sauce, peanut butter-marmalade brisket sandwiches and smoked whole hog stuffed with boudin. Their traditional BBQ it is top-notch and sells out fast, so be sure to follow their social media feeds to keep up with availability and daily specials.
- Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue
200 N Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375
832-761-0670
The meats are subtle in smoke flavor and don't need much sauce, but they do offer a traditional tangy red sauce, a green barbecue sauce, and their version of a classic mole made with their house-made chocolate.
