Top 12 Houston-area BBQ spots

Here are the Top 12 BBQ spots in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

PHOTOS: Top 12 BBQ spots in Houston area

Listed in alphabetical order:

Blood Bros. BBQ

5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

713-664-7776

It's all about the love at Blood Bros. BBQ and you can taste the love in every bite. Traditional Texas BBQ and a melting pot of culturally diverse flavors come together in perfect harmony. Whatever you do, don't leave without trying the brisket fried rice.

Buck's Barbeque Co.

2024 Rusk Street Houston, Texas

713-234-0049

You can find pit master Jim Buchanan smoking his traditional Texas barbecue at Lucky's Lodge every Tuesday through Sunday.

Central Texas Style BBQ

4110 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

281-485-9626

A mom and daughter have been tending the pit since 1969. They are known for their scrumptious smoked meats and clever classics like Eddie's Grilled Cheese Brisket Sandwich, a Texas toast grilled cheese stuffed with tender smoked brisket.

Corkscrew BBQ

26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373

832-592-1184

Nichole and Will Buckman have mastered the art of excellent BBQ, so do yourself a favor and make the trek to see them if you haven't already. They typically sell out every Tuesday-Thursday between 4-4:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday between 3-4 p.m., so be sure to follow them on social media for up to date information.

Feges BBQ

3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046

832-409-6118

Moroccan spiced carrots, elote corn salad, and braised collard greens pair nicely with their high-quality tender smoked meat options.

Gatlin's BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd bldg C Ste A, Houston, Texas

713-869-4227

A family-owned operation where you can always count on quality and consistency.

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407

832-278-2101

Chef Ara Malekian has a signature house-made sauce infused with Armenian coffee that is the perfect complement to his smoked meats.

Killen's Barbecue

3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

281-485-2272

From the behemoth beef ribs to the pork belly burnt ends, everything at Killen's is exceptional.

Pinkerton's Barbecue

1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

713-802-2000

Go for the pork ribs. Tthe meat is so tender, it slides right off the bone and no sauce needed for those babies.

The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

281-888-1929

Located in the Montrose area, The Pit Room is a win for excellent BBQ. The brisket is melt-in-your-mouth delicious and the peppery bark delivers the perfect contrast to the silky bits of fat.

Reveille Barbecue Co.

37421 FM 1774, Magnolia, TX 77355

281-857-4338

Here's another spot taking BBQ to the next level with creative offerings like pulled lamb on naan drizzled with a blueberry mint hot sauce, peanut butter-marmalade brisket sandwiches and smoked whole hog stuffed with boudin. Their traditional BBQ it is top-notch and sells out fast, so be sure to follow their social media feeds to keep up with availability and daily specials.

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue

200 N Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375

832-761-0670

The meats are subtle in smoke flavor and don't need much sauce, but they do offer a traditional tangy red sauce, a green barbecue sauce, and their version of a classic mole made with their house-made chocolate.

