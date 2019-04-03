Good Taste

Top 12 Houston-area BBQ spots

By Tanji Patton

The Pit Room

Here are the Top 12 BBQ spots in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

  1. Blood Bros. BBQ
    5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
    713-664-7776
    It's all about the love at Blood Bros. BBQ and you can taste the love in every bite. Traditional Texas BBQ and a melting pot of culturally diverse flavors come together in perfect harmony. Whatever you do, don't leave without trying the brisket fried rice. 
     
  2. Buck's Barbeque Co.
    2024 Rusk Street Houston, Texas
    713-234-0049
    You can find pit master Jim Buchanan smoking his traditional Texas barbecue at Lucky's Lodge every Tuesday through Sunday.  
     
  3. Central Texas Style BBQ
    4110 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
    281-485-9626
    A mom and daughter have been tending the pit since 1969. They are known for their scrumptious smoked meats and clever classics like Eddie's Grilled Cheese Brisket Sandwich, a Texas toast grilled cheese stuffed with tender smoked brisket.
     
  4. Corkscrew BBQ
    26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
    832-592-1184
    Nichole and Will Buckman have mastered the art of excellent BBQ, so do yourself a favor and make the trek to see them if you haven't already. They typically sell out every Tuesday-Thursday between 4-4:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday between 3-4 p.m., so be sure to follow them on social media for up to date information.
     
  5. Feges BBQ
    3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046
    832-409-6118
    Moroccan spiced carrots, elote corn salad, and braised collard greens pair nicely with their high-quality tender smoked meat options.  
     
  6. Gatlin's BBQ
    3510 Ella Blvd bldg C Ste A, Houston, Texas
    713-869-4227
    A family-owned operation where you can always count on quality and consistency.
     
  7. Harlem Road Texas BBQ
    9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407
    832-278-2101
    Chef Ara Malekian has a signature house-made sauce infused with Armenian coffee that is the perfect complement to his smoked meats.
     
  8. Killen's Barbecue
    3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
    281-485-2272
    From the behemoth beef ribs to the pork belly burnt ends, everything at Killen's is exceptional.    
     
  9. Pinkerton's Barbecue
    1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
    713-802-2000
    Go for the pork ribs. Tthe meat is so tender, it slides right off the bone and no sauce needed for those babies.
     
  10. The Pit Room
    1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
    281-888-1929
    Located in the Montrose area, The Pit Room is a win for excellent BBQ. The brisket is melt-in-your-mouth delicious and the peppery bark delivers the perfect contrast to the silky bits of fat.
     
  11. Reveille Barbecue Co.
    37421 FM 1774, Magnolia, TX 77355
    281-857-4338
    Here's another spot taking BBQ to the next level with creative offerings like pulled lamb on naan drizzled with a blueberry mint hot sauce, peanut butter-marmalade brisket sandwiches and smoked whole hog stuffed with boudin. Their traditional BBQ it is top-notch and sells out fast, so be sure to follow their social media feeds to keep up with availability and daily specials. 
     
  12. Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue
    200 N Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375
    832-761-0670
    The meats are subtle in smoke flavor and don't need much sauce, but they do offer a traditional tangy red sauce, a green barbecue sauce, and their version of a classic mole made with their house-made chocolate.

 

