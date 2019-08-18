Ever tried sushi pizza? New poke chain is coming to Houston

PokeBurriHouston/ Instagram

HOUSTON - Have you ever had to decide between sushi and pizza night? A new poke restaurant is helping guests out with that decision by creating sushi-shaped foods.

The Atlanta-based restaurant, Poke Burri, will not only serve original poke bowls and sushi burritos but also shapes its sushi into donuts, pizza and into a deep-fried sushi corn dog.

No details were provided on where the poke bar will be located or its opening date.

The Houston location made an Instagram account, where you can look for its latest updates.

Take a look at some of its menu options below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.