Austin's Hat Creek Burger to open 3 locations in Houston

HOUSTON - An Austin-based burger chain, Hat Creek Burger Company, is expanding its company by opening three locations across the Houston area in June, according to the Houston Eater.

Here are the following locations and expected opening dates:

Fulshear: 5820 FM 1463 on July 15

Klein: 8215 Louetta Road - mid-July

Katy: 2150 South Mason Road on July 22

Future customers can expect four beef burger options, veggie, and turkey burgers on the menus. The burger chain will also serve chicken sandwiches, salads, a paleo bowl, milkshakes, wine and beer among other options.

The Hat Creek Burger Company is also family-friendly, proving a play area for children while parents can take a break with an ice cold beer.

For more information on Hat Creek Burger Company and its menu, click here.



