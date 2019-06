HOUSTON - Since Texas-based Whataburger announced Friday that the company has been sold to a Chicago bank, BDT Capital Partners, the memes about the beloved company have surfaced aplenty.

Here are some of the best memes we found commenting on the sale and the restaurant’s future.

🧐🤨 The look on 'Texas' face . . . says it ALL~! Yeah, like that 😟😧 I mean seriously 'How DARE you?!!?! 🙁😬🤨#whataburger pic.twitter.com/vnrgKcxXlD — 99.5 The Wolf (@995thewolfdfw) June 16, 2019

Now that @Whataburger is going national. The country is about to learn what a medium drink is supposed to look like. pic.twitter.com/1LAxP9PmjG — Ryan Joseph Kirby (@ryankirbz) June 17, 2019

182 men didn’t die at The Alamo just so we could give @Whataburger over to Chicago. — $hawn ひ (@shawnpadron) June 16, 2019

With the news this week of @Whataburger selling out to some Chicago firm, I’m getting some guys together. Anyone want in? #KeepWhataburgerTexan pic.twitter.com/VW8qUwg4lB — Buck Wild (@BuckWilde_) June 16, 2019

Everyone saddle up! We’re going to Chicago to get our @Whataburger back. Pic via Texas EDC pic.twitter.com/l6JpTrq6d3 — Sheriffs' Assoc of Texas (@TXSheriffs) June 16, 2019

Chicago after having their first taste of @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/ttrF4fYHV0 — † jake from topgolf (@jjhernandez_11) June 16, 2019





