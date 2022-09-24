🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm.

PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area.

Along with two units now open and fully functional in Friendswood and at downtown’s Social Beer Garden HTX, the company said in a news release that two additional units have opened -- one on Fannin Street and another at Galveston’s Tiki Island.

According to their website, various artisan pizza toppings listed include pepperoni, barbecue chicken, honey and goat cheese, Hawaiian, and four cheese blend.

Customers can select the hot option for hot pizza on demand, or select the cold option to take their pizza home to bake.

On Tuesdays, PizzaForno will donate $1 for each pizza ordered to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston.

The company said in the release that they have plans to open more than 12 additional units by September of next year.

LOCATIONS:

DOWNTOWN

Social Beer Garden HTX -- 3101 San Jacinto Street, Houston

Near Sak’s Garage - 625 Fannin Street, Houston

FRIENDSWOOD

Near Chinese Wok - 3312 FM 528, Friendswood

GALVESTON

Tiki Island - 101 Tiki Drive, Galveston

Have you tried pizza from PizzaForno? If not, do you plan to try them? Let us know in the comments below.