‘Oatmeal cream pies, in ice cream form’: Blue Bell adds new ‘delicious’ flavor

HOUSTON – Texas’ favorite ice cream brand is adding a new flavor to the mix, just in time for National Ice Cream Month!

For those who are a fan of oatmeal creme pies, this one is for you.

According to a release, Oatmeal Creme Pie is described as a “delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.”

“You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Once the vanilla icing hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Blue Bell also released another new flavor this summer, Strawberry Lemonade, described as a strawberry ice cream mixed with lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flakes. This flavor is available for a limited time in stores.

Ad

Both Oatmeal Cream Pie and Strawberry Lemonade are sold in half-gallon and pint sizes in stores. Click here to find a store near you.

What do you think of Blue Bell’s new flavors? Would you try them? Tell us in the comments below.