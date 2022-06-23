Blue Bell releases limited-time summery flavor

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has released a strawberry lemonade ice cream flavor into stores, according to the company’s Instagram feed.
“Need a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat? Try our NEW Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream! The flavor is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes,” the post reads.
The flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.
