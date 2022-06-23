96º

Blue Bell releases limited-time summery flavor

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Bell, Brenham

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has released a strawberry lemonade ice cream flavor into stores, according to the company’s Instagram feed.

“Need a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat? Try our NEW Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream! The flavor is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes,” the post reads.

The flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

New Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream is sure to keep you cool all season long. (Blue Bell Creameries)

Need a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat? ☀ Try our NEW Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream! 🍓🍋 The flavor is a...

Posted by Blue Bell Ice Cream on Thursday, June 23, 2022

