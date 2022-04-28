82º

🔒 Blue Bell Ice Cream bracket: Vote for your favorite flavors here

Which flavor will reign supreme?

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Blue Bell Ice Cream (Illustration by KPRC 2 / Ice cream images courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream)

There’s little better on a warm Texas day than a cool, sweet scoop of Blue Bell ice cream. On that, we can all agree. Much more divisive, though, is this -- Which Blue Bell Ice cream flavor is best?

In an attempt to answer the seemingly unanswerable, we’ve assembled a massive Blue Bell bracket and we’re asking you, our beloved Insiders, to weigh in and cast votes for your favorite flavors.

Below, you’ll find the usual suspects (The Great Divide, Dutch Chocolate, Cookies ‘n Cream) along with 19 other year-round flavors, seven rotational flavors (think Southern Blackberry Cobbler, Bride’s Cake, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload), and three sherbet flavors, a controversial inclusion we know.

Note: First-round voting begins Thursday; second-round voting begins Friday.; third-round voting begins Saturday.; fourth-round voting will begin Sunday; and final-round voting will begin Monday. We will announce the winner Monday evening.

Insiders, which flavor has the best odds of winning? 🍨 Share your predictions in the comment section below.

