$5 fare: This Conroe street food festival promises to take your stomach around the world on a shoestring budget

The famous 555 Neo Night Market, a festival focusing on international street food, is coming to Conroe the weekend of Feb. 12-13.

The festival will feature 10 to 15 food vendors serving plates from all across Asia -- including Filipino food, Japanese street food, Thai street food, Taiwanese Boba tea, Chinese pulled noodles, authentic pasta, Vietnamese grilled chicken and eggrolls and more.

The best part? Entry is FREE and all food items are less than $5.

555 Neo Night Market is slated to take place Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon - 10 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13 from noon - 8 p.m. at B52 Brewery located at 2470 Milroy Lane in Conroe.