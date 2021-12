KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog is back ahead of the holidays.

KFC’s limited-edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog made by artificial fire log company Enviro-Log, is available for purchase exclusively on Walmart.com.

Its price is $15.60 per log.

Customers who purchase the firelog will be entered to win an exclusive getaway for up to eight people, according to the product description on Walmart.com.

