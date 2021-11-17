Turkey that tastes like a hot dog: Reynolds Wrap unveils these bizarre recipes that perhaps no one needs this Thanksgiving

Reynolds Wrap has unveiled three new recipes to make your Thanksgiving turkey look and taste like a hot dog.

For years, Reynolds Wrap has offered unique recipes putting a spin on holiday favorites. This year, the company has come up with recipes inspired by popular hot dogs – Chicago-style, New York-style, and Chili Cheese.

Here are the recipe summaries provided by Reynolds Wrap:

The Chicago-Style Turkey Dog is a mustard-lover’s dream. This turkey gets its unique yellow color after being rubbed with a combination of celery salt and ground mustard and glazed in yellow mustard. Cooked under a tent of sturdy Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, the finished bird is basted in a fresh coat of the mustard glaze before being served over a bed of pickle spears, chopped onions, sport peppers and tomato slices. Hold the ketchup.

The New York-Style Turkey Dog packs some serious flavor with a zesty onion powder rub. This recipe is for the ketchup fans, with a bright-red glaze made from the classic condiment. Cook to perfection with Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil and top with sauerkraut, homemade onion sauce and spicy brown mustard for a New York touch.

The Chili Cheese Turkey Dog takes its inspiration from one of the nation’s most indulgent hot dog styles. Coat the bird in a chili powder rub that’s full of flavor and bold spices and wrap it in Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil for an evenly cooked and juicy turkey. Top the finished bird with shredded cheese, onions and sliced jalapeños for that classic chili cheese dog flavor.

Will you give any of these a try?

For complete “Turkey Dog” recipes and instructions, click here to visit the Reynolds Wrap website.