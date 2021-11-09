Krispy Kreme releases four Thanksgiving doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has released four new, seasonal doughnut ahead of Thanksgiving.

In celebration of the holiday, Krispy Kreme has come with limited-edition doughnuts featuring the flavor of fall.

The lineup includes a Dutch apple pie, pecan pie, cranberry orange doughnut, and a specially decorated doughnut called “The Gobbler.”

Now through Thursday, Nov. 25, customers can order the individual doughnut or a Thanksgiving dozen that includes three of each limited-edition doughnut.

Here are the four new, seasonal doughnuts with descriptions provided by Krispy Kreme:

Dutch Apple Pie – A doughnut with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped with cinnamon streusel cookie crumbles, and decorated with an icing lattice.

Pecan Pie – An glazed doughnut dipped in gooey butter tart filling and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles. *Contains Pecans

The Gobbler – A heart doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with chocolate Kreme and Thanksgiving sprinkles, and decorated like a turkey with a turkey face fondant piece and pretzels.

Cranberry Orange – A doughnut with cranberry filling, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle.