Here’s a look at special World Series food offerings at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are in the World Series so Aramark, the exclusive food and beverage partner at Minute Maid Park, is cooking up something special for fans in attendance.

Aramark has created a menu of special World Series food features including favorites from the 2019 World Series and 2021 ALDS and ALCS.

Here’s a look at food and beverage offerings with descriptions provided in the Astros’ media release:

Cocktails

A-Town Lemonade : Effen Vodka, Lemonade, Cherry & Cranberry Juice

H-Town Honey: Jim Beam Bourbon, Lemonade, Honey Mango & Orange

Food