Here’s a look at special World Series food offerings at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are in the World Series so Aramark, the exclusive food and beverage partner at Minute Maid Park, is cooking up something special for fans in attendance.
Aramark has created a menu of special World Series food features including favorites from the 2019 World Series and 2021 ALDS and ALCS.
Here’s a look at food and beverage offerings with descriptions provided in the Astros’ media release:
Cocktails
- A-Town Lemonade: Effen Vodka, Lemonade, Cherry & Cranberry Juice
- H-Town Honey: Jim Beam Bourbon, Lemonade, Honey Mango & Orange
Food
- Asian BBQ Nacho: Fried wonton chips, glazed roasted pork, sweet chili aioli, teriyaki glaze, mint, cilantro, green onion and fresh lime. Location: Market in Center Field and Club Level
- La Pina Dog: All-beef hot dog grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple and candied jalapenos Location: Grill Cart Section 132
- Lobster corn dog: Main lobster tails, deep fried in a Crawford bock tempura batter, served with fresh-fried kettle chips and a remoulade dipping sauce. Location: Pop Up Kitchen in the Atrium
- Lobster roll: Lobster roll on a New England-style potato bun with split top, served with a side of fresh-fried kettle chips Location: Pop Up Kitchen in the Atrium
- Lobster Quesadilla: Flour tortilla filled with poached lobster, cilantro lime and chipotle crema, and mango pico de gallo. Location: Section 215
- Table Side Guacamole: Freshly made guacamole prepared tableside with orange and blue freshly fried tortilla chips. Location: Market in Center Field and Club Level