Houston ranks among best ‘foodie’ cities in the U.S.

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A restaurant.
Houston is one of the best “foodie” cities in the U.S., according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

Wallethub ranked 2021′s Best Foodie Cities in America, with Houston coming in at No. 20 on its list.

According to WalletHub, its rankings were determined by comparing more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.

In addition to its overall ranking, Houston also ranked 15th and 32nd under Affordability and Diversity, Accessibility & Quality, respectively.

WalletHub also ranked in Houston in the following categories:

1st – Restaurants per Capita

1st – Affordability & Accessibility of Highly Rated Restaurants

81st – Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per capita

69th – Craft Breweries & Wineries per capita

What’s your favorite restaurant in Houston? Let us know in the comments below.

