Whataburger introduces new menu items, brings back fan-favorites

Whataburger is making some changes to its menu.

On Tuesday, the Texas-based fast-food chain is bringing back fan-favorite menu items as well as introducing new ones.

The menu changes include the return of the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger as well as the Whataburger Breakfast Burger.

Hatch Green Chile loves may also be excited to try Whataburger’s new menu item– the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwich.

IT’S BACK! Grab the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger and all new Hatch Green Chile Chicken Sandwiches available NOW! Posted by Whataburger on Monday, September 27, 2021

Whataburger’s second new addition is a Chocolate Mint Shake.

According to a media release from Whataburger, all items are available now for a limited time.