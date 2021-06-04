Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Food

Samples are returning to all H-E-B locations this weekend

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Local
,
H-E-B
,
Food
H-E-B adjusting store hours Sunday, Monday due to wintry weather in San Antonio, surrounding areas
H-E-B adjusting store hours Sunday, Monday due to wintry weather in San Antonio, surrounding areas

For Texans, this may be the best sign that the world is returning to normalcy.

Starting this weekend, H-E-B is rolling back out its free sample stations.

The Texas-based grocer confirmed the news Wednesday, according to My San Antonio.

Like many other grocers, H-E-B halted food sampling in stores at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to My San Antonio, some stores got a head start returning sample stations last weekend.

According to the report, samples will be offered at all H-E-B locations starting this weekend.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: