Samples are returning to all H-E-B locations this weekend

For Texans, this may be the best sign that the world is returning to normalcy.

Starting this weekend, H-E-B is rolling back out its free sample stations.

The Texas-based grocer confirmed the news Wednesday, according to My San Antonio.

Like many other grocers, H-E-B halted food sampling in stores at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to My San Antonio, some stores got a head start returning sample stations last weekend.

According to the report, samples will be offered at all H-E-B locations starting this weekend.