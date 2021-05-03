Here are 10 reasons why James Harden’s Thirteen Houston restaurant is a must-try

HOUSTON – Basketball star James Harden may have left the Houston Rockets, but his impact in the Bayou City will forever be felt.

One of the ways the basketball player has left his mark is by opening a restaurant in the heart of the city.

The upscale eatery is offering southern favorites with a delicious twist that’s hard to find anywhere else.

Thanks to Head Chef Tobias Dorzon, the restaurant offers a variety of fun drinks, brunch, Sunday favorites, and dinner selections that help to create the perfect fine dining experience. Prices average between $40-$50 a meal.

I discovered 10 reasons why Thirteen is a must-try when it comes to new Houston restaurants:

1. Perfect for a date night: If you are coming up on an anniversary or a milestone with your significant other, this is the perfect place to go. Just make a reservation and the staff will do the rest.

2. The shrimp and lobster mac and cheese eggrolls: This mouth-watering appetizer is stuffed with mac and cheese, shrimp, and topped off with a delicious crawfish cream sauce and green onions. Definitely a house favorite even early into the restaurant’s existence.

