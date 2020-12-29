These 15 Houston restaurants are serving up end-of-year menu specials for New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – Ready to kiss 2020 goodbye? Celebrate with the best meals you’ve had this year by dining at one of these Houston-area restaurants on New Year’s Eve.
From New American and French to Japanese and Mexican cuisines, these restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to celebrate the departure of 2020 and the arrival of 2021.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, guests are highly encouraged to make a reservation.
This list includes information from both OpenTable and 365 Things To Do In Houston.
FM Kitchen & Bar
Address: 1112 Shephard, Houston
Backstreet Cafe
Address: 1103 Shepard, Houston
Liberty Kitchen
Address: Multiple locations
Cleburne Cafeteria
Address: 3606 Bissonnet, Houston
The Annie Cafe & Bar
Address: 1800 Post Oak Suite 6170, Houston
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation
Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston
Traveler’s Table
Address: 520 Westheimer, Houston
B.B. Lemon
Address: 1809 Washington, Houston
Rainbow Lodge
Address: 2011 Ella, Houston
Share some Lodge Comfort with your friends and family this week as we kiss 2020 goodbye and welcome 2021. #LodgestylePosted by Rainbow Lodge on Monday, December 28, 2020
Caracol
Address: 2200 Post Oak, Houston
Tony’s
Address: 3755 Richmond, Houston
Bistro 555
Address: 13616 Memorial, Houston
Bludorn
Address: 807 Taft, Houston
The Fish
Address: 309 Gray, Houston
The Grotto
Address: Multiple locations
Do you know of other restaurants bringing New Years Eve specials? Tell us in the comments below!