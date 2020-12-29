73ºF

Food

These 15 Houston restaurants are serving up end-of-year menu specials for New Year’s Eve

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Food, Houston, Restaurants, Things To Do, New Year, 2021, Holidays
Trout with crab and pecan brown butter from RainbowLodge. Photo credit: Paula Murphy.
Trout with crab and pecan brown butter from RainbowLodge. Photo credit: Paula Murphy.

HOUSTON – Ready to kiss 2020 goodbye? Celebrate with the best meals you’ve had this year by dining at one of these Houston-area restaurants on New Year’s Eve.

From New American and French to Japanese and Mexican cuisines, these restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to celebrate the departure of 2020 and the arrival of 2021.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, guests are highly encouraged to make a reservation.

This list includes information from both OpenTable and 365 Things To Do In Houston.

FM Kitchen & Bar

Address: 1112 Shephard, Houston

Backstreet Cafe

Address: 1103 Shepard, Houston

Liberty Kitchen

Address: Multiple locations

Cleburne Cafeteria

Address: 3606 Bissonnet, Houston

The Annie Cafe & Bar

Address: 1800 Post Oak Suite 6170, Houston

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston

Traveler’s Table

Address: 520 Westheimer, Houston

B.B. Lemon

Address: 1809 Washington, Houston

Rainbow Lodge

Address: 2011 Ella, Houston

Share some Lodge Comfort with your friends and family this week as we kiss 2020 goodbye and welcome 2021. #Lodgestyle

Posted by Rainbow Lodge on Monday, December 28, 2020

Caracol

Address: 2200 Post Oak, Houston

Tony’s

Address: 3755 Richmond, Houston

Bistro 555

Address: 13616 Memorial, Houston

Bludorn

Address: 807 Taft, Houston

The Fish

Address: 309 Gray, Houston

The Grotto

Address: Multiple locations

Do you know of other restaurants bringing New Years Eve specials? Tell us in the comments below!

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: