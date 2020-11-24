Texas wins: Shiner Bock wins gold medal at prestigious European beer competition

SHINER, Texas – Texas-made beer Shiner Bock was recently honored with a gold medal at one of Europe’s most prestigious beer competitions.

On Nov. 13, following a two-and-a-half day blind tasting by an international panel of brewing experts, the Spoetzl Brewery beer was selected as the winner of the “Session Beer” category at the 2020 European Beer Star competition in Nuremberg, Germany, according to a press release.

“We are very proud of our flagship Shiner Bock, so to receive this gold medal for it from one of the largest and most competitive beer competitions in the world is incredibly gratifying,” Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in the release.

The competition, in which prizes are awarded to high-quality beers described as genuine and full of character, gives consideration predominantly to types of beer which have their origins in Europe, according to the European Beer Star website.

Shiner Bock was one of more than 2,000 beers from 40 different countries that competed this year.

“Winning gold in the Session Beer category is a testament to just how well Shiner Bock balances its rich flavor with being refreshing and easy-drinking—precisely the same attributes that define the Session Beer style,” Mauric said.

This prize marks the second time the craft beer wins a gold medal in the coveted competition and it’s the 19th major award overall in international competition since 2000, according to the release.