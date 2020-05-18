Made in Texas: How a century after making its first brew, Shiner beer now distributes 6 million cases a year in 49 states
Today, we’re featuring the only Texas beer that has been around for 108 years, Shiner.
The product
Shiner is an award-winning Texas craft beer that comes inside a twist-off bottle.
The beer comes in many different styles including Bock, Light Blonde, Rudy Redbird, Weisse 'N' Easy, Black Lager, Premium and Wicked Juicy IPA. The adult beverage also offers a seasonal flavor named Prickly Pear.
Current brewmaster Jimmy Mauric shared his expertise in pairing a Shiner. He says the original tastes good with barbecue, a black lager can be paired with a dessert and its Shiner light blondes go well with a hamburger.
The founder
Founder Kosmos Spoetzl, born in Bavaria, Germany, arrived to Shiner, also know as the cleanest little city in the Lone Star State, where he purchased the town’s brewery and became the first official brewmaster, according to the company’s website.
There was a dark spell in America when it was illegal to brew, bottle or enjoy an ice-cold Shiner Bock. And that spell wasn’t kind to Shiner’s original brewmaster, Kosmos Spoetzl. For a solid 18 months. But that didn’t stop him from kindly making beer for the good folks of Texas.
The story behind Shiner beer
Shiner beer is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in a tiny Texas town named Shiner, which has a population of 2,069 residents.
The independent brewery was founded in 1909 to create old world-influenced beers to share with family and friends.
The beer’s popularity grew in the 1970′s when it expanded to the state’s capital.
Today, Shiner beer distributes over six million cases a year to 49 states across the country.
