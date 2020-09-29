LIST: Houstonians say these 15 restaurants serve the best loaded baked potato

HOUSTON – Do you have a hankering for a great loaded baked potato?

The Houston-area has several restaurants, especially barbeque restaurants, that serve loaded baked potato, either as a side to their juicy brisket or as a standalone meal.

But what is the difference between a regular baked potato and a loaded baked potato? Loaded baked potatoes are, well...loaded with your favorite barbeque meats, cheese, and other toppings!

Monday morning, we asked our KPRC 2 social media followers on what restaurants serve the best loaded baked potato, and we’ve received a ton of suggestions!

Take a look at the list below:

Central Texas Style BBQ (4110 Broadway St, Pearland)

Every Bellies (106 Market, Tomball)

Kelley’s Country Cookin' (multiple locations)

Waller County Line BBQ (20712 FM 362, Waller)

King’s BBQ (multiple locations)

Pappa’s BBQ (multiple locations)

Demaris BBQ (multiple locations)

Beef & Bun (4110 West Fuqua, Houston)

Joe’s Barbeque Company (1400 Highway 6, Alvin)

No Name BBQ (101 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena)

Chappell Hill Barbeque and Bakery (8900 Hwy 290 E, Brenham)

Hungry Farmer BBQ (multiple locations)

Hickory Barn BBQ (11534 Wilcrest, Houston)

Kat’s BBQ (3805 FM 646, Santa Fe)

Burns Original BBQ (8307 De Priest St, Houston)

Did we miss a place? Tell us in the comments below and we will add to the list!