Katy ISD will provide free meals to all students living in the area until December

KATY, Texas – The Katy Independent School District is providing free meals to all students in the area, even if they aren’t part of the district, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) extended the food program waiver, the district announced.

Katy ISD began providing meals Monday and students can receive free breakfast and lunch through Dec. 31, or pending available funds through the USDA and TDA.

“All students are eligible for one breakfast and one lunch meal per day per federal guidance,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “Parents can however add funds to their student’s Pay N' Go meal account for a la carte purchases or in preparation for when the USDA waiver ends,” she added.

Students participating in the district’s virtual instruction, as well as children 18 and under not enrolled in Katy ISD, will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at the following designated distribution sites from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Cinco Ranch High School, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd

Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road

Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road

Parents who are picking up the meals without a student are required by the TDA policy to present the following: an official letter, email, electronic school application, student report card, student ID card, attendance records with student’s names or a birth certificate.

Once the waiver expires, Katy ISD will switch back to the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, according to a press release. Parents must submit an application for their child to receive free and reduced meal for the 2020-2021 school year to determine benefits after the waiver ends. Click here to apply online.