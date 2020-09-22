79ºF

Chipotle is bringing back its most popular new menu item; When you can expect it again in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Carne asada is back on Chipotle’s menu at some locations in Houston.

The restaurant’s popular new menu item was first introduced in 2019.

According to a spokesperson for Chipotle, carne asada contributed to an 11% rise in same-store sales during the quarter it was introduced, CNN reports.

The Mexican-style steak was ordered by more than 10 million customers in its initial run with nearly half of those customers being first-time guests, according to CNN.

Chipotle, which has been marketing its new lifestyle bowls, approved the steak for three popular diets — ketogenic, Paleo and Whole30, CNN reports.

Carne asada will be first available to rewards members who order online or through the Chipotle app beginning Tuesday.

It will be back on the restaurant’s menu and delivery apps beginning September 28.

