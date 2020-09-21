We found out how to make Luby’s old-fashioned Mac ‘n’ Cheese at home; Get the recipe

Luby’s has shared a handful of its recipes for guests to bring its flavors home.

Those currently on the restaurant’s website include its Chicken Fried Steak and Creamy Gravy, Kale Cranberry Salad, Waldorf Salad, Carrot Cake and Pecan Pie.

With nostalgia for the restaurant at an all-time high during this uncertain period, we did some digging to find Luby’s recipe for its delicious old-fashioned Mac ‘n’ Cheese for you to devour at home.

Here’s the recipe from Houstonia Magazine. Standout ingredients in a recipe for six people? Three, yes, three cups of cheese. That flour must be doing some big work in there too to give it that stick-to-your bones feeling.