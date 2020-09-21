Katz’s Deli is bringing 24-hour, late-night eats to new Heights location

HOUSTON – Houston’s popular deli Katz’s has reportedly opened up a new location in the Heights area, along with a brand new look.

Eater Houston reported this is the third location for Katz’s in the Houston-area, which includes The Woodlands and Westheimer. The deli restaurant, which opened on Sept. 15, will also bring in a new look that sets apart from the other locations,

Customers can expect the same New York-style deli sandwiches, Kosher hot dogs and other popular items at the new Heights location, according to Eater Houston.

Katz in the Heights expects to roll out their “Katz’s Never Kloses” slogan and will transition to 24-hour service starting Tuesday. It is located on 2200 North Shepherd.