La Porte ISD will provide free meals to all students, district says

HOUSTON – The La Porte Independent School District announced this week that all of its students will begin to receive free meals after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the Summer Food Service Program.

The program was originally meant to help cater to the nutritional needs of students whose schools are not in session but due to a decline in school meal participation this year, the extension was approved until as late as Dec. 31.

The program will also provide free curbside meals for children 18 and younger who are not enrolled in the district.

“This (waiver) essentially allows us to provide meals to all children without the added burden of determining who is eligible and who isn’t,” said Yvonne Bennett, La Porte ISD nutrition director. “It lifts a huge weight off our shoulders because it allows us to focus all of our efforts on feeding our children.”

Bennett is asking for parents to still submit free and reduced meal applications since the length of the funding extension is unknown.

Curbside meal pick-ups will provide lunch and the next day’s breakfast and available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at La Porte Elementary School and James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus.

“If students are not present in the vehicle, the parent or guardian must present the student’s school ID number or badge to the cashier. Parents or guardians picking up curbside meals for children who are not enrolled in the district must present each child’s birth certificate," according to the school district.

Find more information on the La Porte ISD website.