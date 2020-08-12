Karbach Brewmaster to open new brewery in Tomball

HOUSTON – A Karbach Brewing Company Brewmaster and Tomball High School graduate is bringing the business back home.

CCJ Collaborations, founded by Chris Juergen of Tomball, announced Tuesday the construction of a brewery and restaurant in the Tomball Business & Technology Park.

“As a hometown boy, I am thrilled to bring this project to Tomball. The staff and board of the TEDC have been completely supportive since day one,” Juergen said. “Tomball is a place that fits this project and allows us to be a part of a welcoming community. We want to start by focusing hyper-local and doing that in Tomball makes sense.”

The project will consist of a brewery, restaurant, packaging, and distribution space and is scheduled to break ground later this year and open during the second quarter of 2021.

Rendering of Tomball brewery designed by Ziegler Cooper Architects. (CCJ Collaborations)

The facility which is being designed by Ziegler Cooper Architects will have a modern industrial feel.

“The modern industrial structure is going to be clean, crisp, and elegant,” Juergen said. “It is a well-thought-out design to create an attractive, inviting environment.”

Juergen plans to announce the name of the brewery in upcoming months.