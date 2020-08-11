White Elm Cafe Bakery brings scrumptious pastries and Mediterranean-style cuisine to West Houston

HOUSTON – A brand new cafe has opened in West Houston with a little bit of inspiration from the Mediterranean.

White Elm Cafe Bakery, located at 14079 Memorial in Houston opened their doors at 10 a.m Monday morning. Owners Scott and Stacy Simonson, along with partner Chris Ramirez offer a full-service cafe and in-house bakery with Katz Coffee and fresh baked pastries perfected by the Bread Man himself, Tasos Katsaounis.

Menu items include muffins and croissants, and Greek-inspired Pitas. A full coffee menu and Espresso bar is also available.

The cafe opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday for pastry and coffee service. The full menu begins at 11 a.m.

IF YOU GO:

White Elm Cafe Bakery

Address: 14079 Memorial, Houston