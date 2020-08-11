Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen to move into old Luby’s spot on Post Oak

HOUSTON – Popular delicatessen Kenny & Ziggy’s are relocating to the West University area, bringing a new cocktail menu and in-house bakery.

In a news release shared Friday, the restaurant, located at 2327 Post Oak, said it plans to move into the old Luby’s restaurant building on the same street in early to mid-2021. The new location has double the seating capacity.

The pending demolition of the Post Oak Strip Center is behind the move. The restaurant will continue to operate at its 2327 Post Oak location until the transition is complete.

New menu items will also make their debut at the new location next year, including a full-service bakery and bar. Notable drinks include coffee, milkshakes, and ice cream sodas.

The restaurant, according to its website, is an ode to owner Ziggy Gueber’s grandfather, featuring walls filled with playbill covers and celebrity caricatures.

Kenny & Ziggy’s is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is taking orders via takeout and delivery.