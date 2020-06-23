Houstonians say these 19 local places serve up the best onion rings in the area

HOUSTON – Who’s craving some onion rings?
The Houston-area has a lot of great places that serve delicious onion rings. In honor of National Onion Rings Day on Monday, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers for recommendations on the best places to get onion rings in town.
Here’s a list of recommended places:
- LeBlanc’s Cajun Kitchen (4148 FM 2457, Livingston)
- Sonic Drive-In (Multiple locations)
- Clear Springs Restaurant (1692 S, TX-46, New Braunfels)
- Fuddruckers (Multiple locations)
- R & R Craft House Grill (12910 Malcomson Rd, Houston)
- Midtown Bar & Grill (415 West Gray, Houston)
- Mel’s Country Cafe (24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball)
- Brick’s River Cafe (1205 Main, Bandera)
- Annie’s Hamburgers (10821 S Post Oak Rd, Houston)
- James Coney Island (Multiple locations)
- Brewingz (Multiple locations)
- Miller’s Cafe (Multiple locations)
- Lyndon’s BBQ (5320 Hollister St, Houston)
- The Monument Inn (4406 Independence Pkwy, La Porte)
- Willy Burger (6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy)
- Lazy Oaks Beer Garden (10158 Long Point Rd, Houston)
- Christie’s Seafood (6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston)
- Tookie’s (406 Texas Ave, Kemah)
- Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Multiple locations)
Did we miss a place? Let us know in the comments below!