Houstonians say these 19 local places serve up the best onion rings in the area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Who’s craving some onion rings?

The Houston-area has a lot of great places that serve delicious onion rings. In honor of National Onion Rings Day on Monday, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers for recommendations on the best places to get onion rings in town.

Here’s a list of recommended places:

  • LeBlanc’s Cajun Kitchen (4148 FM 2457, Livingston)
  • Sonic Drive-In (Multiple locations)
  • Clear Springs Restaurant (1692 S, TX-46, New Braunfels)
  • Fuddruckers (Multiple locations)
  • R & R Craft House Grill (12910 Malcomson Rd, Houston)
  • Midtown Bar & Grill (415 West Gray, Houston)
  • Mel’s Country Cafe (24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball)
  • Brick’s River Cafe (1205 Main, Bandera)
  • Annie’s Hamburgers (10821 S Post Oak Rd, Houston)
  • James Coney Island (Multiple locations)
  • Brewingz (Multiple locations)
  • Miller’s Cafe (Multiple locations)
  • Lyndon’s BBQ (5320 Hollister St, Houston)
  • The Monument Inn (4406 Independence Pkwy, La Porte)
  • Willy Burger (6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy)
  • Lazy Oaks Beer Garden (10158 Long Point Rd, Houston)
  • Christie’s Seafood (6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston)
  • Tookie’s (406 Texas Ave, Kemah)
  • Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Multiple locations)

Did we miss a place? Let us know in the comments below!

