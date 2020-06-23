Houstonians say these 19 local places serve up the best onion rings in the area

HOUSTON – Who’s craving some onion rings?

The Houston-area has a lot of great places that serve delicious onion rings. In honor of National Onion Rings Day on Monday, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers for recommendations on the best places to get onion rings in town.

Here’s a list of recommended places:

LeBlanc’s Cajun Kitchen (4148 FM 2457, Livingston)

Sonic Drive-In (Multiple locations)

Clear Springs Restaurant (1692 S, TX-46, New Braunfels)

Fuddruckers (Multiple locations)

R & R Craft House Grill (12910 Malcomson Rd, Houston)

Midtown Bar & Grill (415 West Gray, Houston)

Mel’s Country Cafe (24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball)

Brick’s River Cafe (1205 Main, Bandera)

Annie’s Hamburgers (10821 S Post Oak Rd, Houston)

James Coney Island (Multiple locations)

Brewingz (Multiple locations)

Miller’s Cafe (Multiple locations)

Lyndon’s BBQ (5320 Hollister St, Houston)

The Monument Inn (4406 Independence Pkwy, La Porte)

Willy Burger (6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy)

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden (10158 Long Point Rd, Houston)

Christie’s Seafood (6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston)

Tookie’s (406 Texas Ave, Kemah)

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Multiple locations)

Did we miss a place? Let us know in the comments below!