Taco Bueno opens in Katy

The Houston-area’s first Taco Bueno is now open in Katy.

The restaurant served its first guests on Tuesday, June 16.

The Katy location is the 17th addition to the Dallas-based restaurant chain, which first opened in Abilene, Texas in 1967. Taco Bueno prides itself on doing things the “bueno way” by continuing to serve fresh, authentic Mexican food while many of its competitors sell processed foods.

Taco Bueno offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more for under $1.

Street tacos and Tex-Mex platters are also on the menu.

Taco Bueno is located at 20995 Katy Freeway, Katy.

Have you tried this restaurant? Let us know what you think in the comments.