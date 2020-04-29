VIDEO: Heartbreaking long lines at Berry Center food distribution show dire need. How to help and get help

HOUSTON – With thousands out of work and children home from school, the number of Houstonians in need of food has skyrocketed in the last two months.

A Houston Food Bank distribution event at the Berry Center Wednesday showed a long line of cars beelining through the parking lot around the building and even stretching out on the roads. Volunteers worked as fast as they could to load up waiting cars with food.

The Houston Food Bank has that they are seeing a historic demand for food as more Houstonians struggle to put food on the table among the coronavirus closures. It has been taking steps to ensure everyone who needs a meal is able to get one.

Need help? Here are resources

The Houston Food Bank is hosting almost daily food distribution events around the area to make sure the most vulnerable are getting the help they need.

You can find a Houston Food Bank partner near you using this map and can see when the sites are open, what time and where you need to go. Call the Houston Food Bank helpline at 832-369-9390 for more help.

Summer Meal Sites

The map below shows all the locations you can get meals for your children this summer.

Summer Food Service Program: At Home Children Meal Boxes

Eligible families that need help feeding their children through the summer can apply for the At Home Children Meal Boxes program. If the families meet certain criteria, they can be eligible to receive a meal box of five frozen lunches and five breakfasts delivered once a week to their home. To learn more and apply, click here. For a Spanish application form, click here.

Give: Every $1 you donate can help provide three meals. Donations can be made by typing “FEEDHOU” in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting Alex’s Army fundraising page.