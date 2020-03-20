Help feed Houston

KPRC 2 is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to help feed our neighbors. The demand for food has increased dramatically in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Houston Food Bank is stepping up to ensure no one goes hungry. There are two ways you can help:

Give. Every $1 you donate can help provide three meals. Text KPRCMeals to 41444 or visit this link to make a secure donation. Any amount helps our neighbors and is greatly appreciated.

Volunteer. If you are healthy and want to make an impact, the Houston Food Bank needs you! Register at houstonfoodbank.orgto see available volunteer shifts for individuals or small groups. Volunteer safety is a priority and appropriate safety measures will be taken, including social distancing.

Thank you for your donations and your time as we work together to support our community in this time of extraordinary need.