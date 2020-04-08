Turkey Leg Hut adds food truck location on Houston’s northside

HOUSTON – The Turkey Leg Hut announced they are adding another location for their food truck in north Houston starting this Friday.

Known for their signature stuffed turkey legs, the food truck’s new home will be located at 10811 Veterans Memorial Dr. at 11 a.m. until they are sold out, but only on weekends.

There are still carry-out services at the Almeda location and the food truck by the Galleria. TLH asks customers to practice safe social distancing while standing in line and placing their orders in order to help keep guests, staff and the community safe amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

TLH said they have implemented additional safety measures at the restaurant, including encouraging customers to pre-order takeout via phone by calling (832) 787-0770, asking people to wait in their cars until they receive a phone call that their order is ready, creating disposable paper menus and making sure customers practice proper social distancing when ordering on-site.

The restaurant has also added daily delivery within a 15-mile radius from the restaurant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.