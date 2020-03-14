Cereal lovers rejoice! Houston’s first cereal bar is coming to Katy

KATY, Texas – When it comes to picking what type of cereal to eat, the choices are endless. Whether you’re a Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cheerios or Lucky Charms type of person, soon Houstonians will be able to find a wide variety of cereal brands and even mix them all up in one bowl.

Taste Buds Cereal Bar will be the first cereal brick and mortar shop in Houston to satisfy those with a sweet tooth. Located at 1801 Mason Road in Katy, this sweet business will feature dessert options such as a cereal bar, smoothies, cakes and even rare cereal brands you can’t find in the U.S.

Owner and football coach Courtney Thomas said he is thrilled to bring this unique experience to Katy. He said the idea sparked in 2016 with his wife, Jazmine’s love for cereal. Both native Houstonians and educators are excited to share their passion with consumers.

Customers will have the opportunity to fill their bowls with a number of cereal brands and toppings. Taste Buds Cereal bar will also offer unique menu items such as the “Catfire” similar to a s’more-flavored cereal bowl and Thomas’s “Super Bowl” — a six topping, and six cereal mix.

The cereal bar will also feature interactive experiences such as gaming stations, a birthday party package and their massive cereal wall art, perfect for any social media selfies.

Taste Buds Cereal Bar doesn’t have an exact opening day but plans to open in early April. For updates and more information about the cereal bar, you can visit their website here.