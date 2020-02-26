52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

52ºF

Food

These are the best restaurants in Houston according to Food Network

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Features, Food, Food Network, Restaurants, Houston
State Fare
State Fare

HOUSTON – Houston is a city well known for its diversity and nothing is different when it comes to its dining options.

Food Network compiled a list of 27 of the best restaurants in Houston, ranging from brunch and burgers to steak and sushi.

Here are 27 of the best places to eat in Houston:

  • Brunch: State Fare
    • 947 Gessner Road Suite B-190, Houston
  • Bakery: Common Bond
    • 1706 Westheimer Road, Houston
  • French: La Table
    • 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6110, Houston
  • Napoletana Pizzeria: Pizaro’s
    • Multiple locations
  • Contemporary Italian: Potente
    • 1515 Texas Ave, Houston
  • Farm-Fresh Italian: Coltivare
    • 3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
  • Modern Mexican: Hugo’s
    • 1600 Westheimer Road, Houston
  • Mexico City Flavor: Cuchara
    • 214 Fairview St Suite #1, Houston
  • Mexican Coastal Kitchen: Caracol
    • 2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston
  • Oaxacan: Xochi
    • 1777 Walker St, Houston
  • Traditional Tex-Mex: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation
    • 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
  • Texas Creole: Brennan’s of Houston
    • 3300 Smith St, Houston
  • Boutique Steakhouse: B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant
    • 1814 Washington Ave, Houston
  • Steak + BBQ: Killen’s STQ
    • 2231 S Voss Road, Houston
  • Steakhouse: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
    • Multiple locations
  • Icon: Tony’s
    • 3755 Richmond Ave, Houston
  • Globally-Inspired with a Canadian Twist: Riel
    • 1927 Fairview St, Houston
  • Seafood: 1751 Sea and Bar (formerly known as Star Fish)
    • 191 Heights Blvd, Houston
  • New American & Oyster Bar: State of Grace
    • 3258 Westheimer Road, Houston
  • Sushi: Uchi
    • 904 Westheimer Road Suite A, Houston
  • Japanese: Kata Robata
    • 3600 Kirby Drive Suite H, Houston
  • Traditional Sichuanese: Mala Sichuan
    • Multiple locations
  • Modern Indian: Kiran’s
    • 2925 Richmond Ave, Houston
  • Modern Indian: Pondicheri
    • 2800 Kirby Drive B132, Houston
  • Deli: Kenny & Ziggy’s
    • Multiple locations
  • Butcher Shop + Café: Revival Market
    • 550 Heights Blvd, Houston
  • Burgers: Bernie’s Burger Bus
    • Multiple locations

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: