These are the best restaurants in Houston according to Food Network
HOUSTON – Houston is a city well known for its diversity and nothing is different when it comes to its dining options.
Food Network compiled a list of 27 of the best restaurants in Houston, ranging from brunch and burgers to steak and sushi.
Here are 27 of the best places to eat in Houston:
- Brunch: State Fare
- 947 Gessner Road Suite B-190, Houston
- Bakery: Common Bond
- 1706 Westheimer Road, Houston
- French: La Table
- 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6110, Houston
- Napoletana Pizzeria: Pizaro’s
- Multiple locations
- Contemporary Italian: Potente
- 1515 Texas Ave, Houston
- Farm-Fresh Italian: Coltivare
- 3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
- Modern Mexican: Hugo’s
- 1600 Westheimer Road, Houston
- Mexico City Flavor: Cuchara
- 214 Fairview St Suite #1, Houston
- Mexican Coastal Kitchen: Caracol
- 2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston
- Oaxacan: Xochi
- 1777 Walker St, Houston
- Traditional Tex-Mex: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation
- 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
- Texas Creole: Brennan’s of Houston
- 3300 Smith St, Houston
- Boutique Steakhouse: B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant
- 1814 Washington Ave, Houston
- Steak + BBQ: Killen’s STQ
- 2231 S Voss Road, Houston
- Steakhouse: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
- Multiple locations
- Icon: Tony’s
- 3755 Richmond Ave, Houston
- Globally-Inspired with a Canadian Twist: Riel
- 1927 Fairview St, Houston
- Seafood: 1751 Sea and Bar (formerly known as Star Fish)
- 191 Heights Blvd, Houston
- New American & Oyster Bar: State of Grace
- 3258 Westheimer Road, Houston
- Sushi: Uchi
- 904 Westheimer Road Suite A, Houston
- Japanese: Kata Robata
- 3600 Kirby Drive Suite H, Houston
- Traditional Sichuanese: Mala Sichuan
- Multiple locations
- Modern Indian: Kiran’s
- 2925 Richmond Ave, Houston
- Modern Indian: Pondicheri
- 2800 Kirby Drive B132, Houston
- Deli: Kenny & Ziggy’s
- Multiple locations
- Butcher Shop + Café: Revival Market
- 550 Heights Blvd, Houston
- Burgers: Bernie’s Burger Bus
- Multiple locations
