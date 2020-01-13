New bar ‘Lost and Found’ making a name for itself near Midtown Houston

HOUSTON – Can’t find a bar you like in Houston? Then you may want to stop by the Lost and Found.

The restaurant/bar, located at 160 W. Gray Street, introduced a couple of its popular items where I got to taste exactly what’s on the menu. Lost and Found has already attracted big names such as Texans star Deshaun Watson, rapper Travis Scott and Bun B.

What can you expect?

Well, let’s talk about the aesthetics and vibes of the place itself. When you walk in, you are welcomed with vibrant colors and wall decor made of 3D flowers. The inside is definitely Instagram-worthy.

Lost and Found entrance area

When the weather is nice, I recommend outside seating. The massive patio features several flatscreen TVs and a shaded area for those who want to enjoy outside but avoid getting too much of the hot Texas sun.

Drinks

Now, on to its bar menu.

I was able to try out its soft opening drink menu, which included Golden Cadillac, Side Piece, Pinata’s, DGK and Champagne showers.

Lost and Found Midtown soft opening drink menu.

I can definitely say the Golden Cadillac was my favorite of them all, which was a hard decision because all of its drinks taste very refreshing and had a nice amount of alcohol in them.

The Golden Cadillac contains tequila, Hennessey VS, pineapple juice, lime juice and Grand Marnier.

Golden Cadillac drink at Lost and Found.

The Champagne Showers cocktail was super refreshing and you couldn’t even taste the alcohol. The drink contains Hennessey VS, banana rum, lime juice, and champagne foam.

Champagne Showers cocktail at Lost and Found.

This cocktail is definitely the sweetest. The sugary drink called DGK contains Sour Patch Kids that are infused with vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice and topped with a sugar rim.

DKG at Lost and Found

The cocktail Pinata’s is basically a pina colada with a twist. Instead of rum, the bar uses tequila, but it definitely tastes like a pina colada. I’m not too fond of coconut flavors but this one, I recommend. The cocktail is made with Tequila, lime juice, coconut syrup, pineapple juice, chocolate and absinthe.

And for the last drink, say hello to “Side Piece.” The name is far from the truth because this drink stands on its own with a combination of vodka, yellow Chartreuse, Orgeat and lemon. It sort of tastes like a lemon drop martini, but stronger.

Food

Now, to its food menu

One of the best food items I personally recommend is its fried ribs. You can only get them from Lost and Found. A Hennessey-based sauce is also served on the side.

Fried BBQ ribs at Lost and Found

This option is for those who are vegetarian. I never knew a vegetable could taste so good. The seasoned and breaded cauliflower is served with three dipping sauces; ranch, buffalo or sweet and spicy.

Fried Cauliflower at Lost and Found

The crawfish bread comes with four. It’s toasted french bread topped with a crawfish tail and a housemade cheese blend. It’s definitely mouthwatering!

Crawfish bread at Lost and Found

Its shrimp-and-crawfish dip is a mouthful for those who love seafood. The is sort of like a nacho mix, but with a seafood twist. It seems to be a hit among the other taste-testers along with the fried ribs.

Shrimp and crawfish dip at Lost and Found

Now, these wings caught the attention of many with its size and flavors. The flavors of chargrilled wings or thighs come with the option of Peri-Peri sauce (jerk sauce) or the sweet Hennessey BBQ.

Wings at Lost and Found

Dessert

Time to get sweet.

The Lost and Found desserts, if you have room, will not disappoint. The chocolate bread pudding and s’mores cookie are both served with vanilla ice cream.