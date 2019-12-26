CBD-infused coffee shop Amsterdam Co. set to open this spring in Heights

HOUSTON – Amersterdam Co., a coffee shop and CBD dispensary, has revealed its opening in the Heights this spring, according to an Instagram post.

The shop, located at 807 W. 19th Street, is also hiring for baristas and budtenders.

The shop will serve a full range of coffee, tea and cold-pressed juices along with CBD products such as balm, gummies and oils, according to Culture Map. Customers will also be able to add CBD to drinks if they want.

Owners Drew Bailey and Michael Migl originally announced plans to open in the East End, according to Culture Map. After the deal broke down, they selected to renovate a house on the corner of West 19th Street and Durham Drive. Construction is expected to start soon.